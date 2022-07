Game Commission Announces PA Sunday Hunting Dates

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission has announced three Sunday hunting dates for 2022. They are November 13, 20, and 27. Sunday hunting has been permitted for foxes, coyotes, and crows during open seasons. Turkeys and migratory birds may not be hunted on any of the three Sundays. Other game that is in season may be hunted on those three Sundays. You get get more information from the Game Commission regarding the upcoming Sunday hunting dates by clicking on the banner below.