Funeral Today For Fallen Police Officer

RED LION (AP) – A procession with law enforcement officers is planned for today’s funeral of a West York police officer who was shot and killed while responding to an attack on a hospital intensive care unit. Family members, friends, and fellow officers are expected to attend the service for Officer Andrew Duarte at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion, York County. The 30-year-old officer was killed while responding to an armed man who took hostages inside UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. The attacker, 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, also was killed and several others were wounded. The 1 p.m. service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed by the church. Born in Oakland, California, Duarte served with the West York Police Department since 2022. Before that, he spent five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado. Survivors include his parents and his girlfriend.