Funeral Service Announced For Fallen Lebanon Police Officer

LEBANON – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lebanon City Police Lt. William Lebo, who was killed in the line of duty on March 31. A celebration of his life will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey this Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Lt. Lebo responded to a domestic call at a home on Forest Street when 34-year-old Travis Shaud opened fire and shot him and two other officers, Ryan Adams and Ryan Underkoffler. Adams and Underkoffler are recovering from their injuries. Lebo served with Lebanon City Police for 40 years and had been set to retire on May 1.