Funeral Held For Slain PSP Trooper

ERIE (AP) — A PA state trooper who was shot and killed earlier this month when he went to work on his day off after learning his barracks had been attacked by an armed man was lauded during his funeral as a hero who only wanted to serve his community. The service for 29-year-old Jacques “Jay” Rougeau Jr. was held at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. Rougeau was shot June 17 by 38-year-old Brandon Stine of Thompsontown, who also critically wounded another trooper that day in a separate incident before he was shot and killed himself after a manhunt and a fierce gunbattle, Stine’s motive remains under investigation.