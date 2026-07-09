Funeral Held For Fallen PSP Trooper

ASHLAND – Funeral services were held yesterday in Ashland, Schuylkill County to remember the life of PA State Police Trooper Michael Pahira. The 44-year-old officer was inspecting a truck along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County when another truck went off the roadway and hit the officer. Trooper Pahira enlisted with the State Police in January 2007 as a member of the 124th Cadet Class. He is the 106th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty. The truck driver who killed Pahira, 33-year-old Michael Bon, faces several charges including homicide by vehicle. The Department of Homeland Security said that Bon was an illegal Haitian immigrant.