Funeral Held For Fallen PSP Officer

DOWNINGTOWN – A funeral service was held for PA State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor, Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8. State officials, law enforcement, family, and friends attended the service at St. Joseph Parish in Downingtown. Cpl. O’Connor was killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County. O’Connor enlisted with the PSP in September 2010 as a member of the 131st Cadet Class. Upon graduation from the State Police Academy in April 2011, O’Connor was assigned to the patrol unit at Troop J, Avondale. He was transferred to Troop J, Vice Unit in October 2016, before transferring to the patrol unit at Troop J, Embreeville in March 2022. He was promoted to corporal in July 2022, where he remained a member of the patrol unit at the Embreeville Station. Cpl. O’Connor is the 105th member of the PA State Police to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.