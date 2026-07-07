Funeral For Fallen PSP Trooper

FOUNTAIN SPRINGS – Funeral services will be held tomorrow for a PSP trooper killed in the line of duty. Trooper Michael Pahira lost his life along Interstate 81 last Wednesday, July 1st. The 44-year-old officer was inspecting a truck along the interstate in Schuylkill County when another truck went off the roadway, striking the semi, and hitting the officer. A public visitation is planned for tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at North Schuylkill High School Auditorium, 15 Academy Lane in Ashland. Funeral services will then begin at 11 a.m. The graveside service will be reserved for family, close friends, and other members of the PA State Police. First responders and community members are asked to line Centre Street in Ashland for the procession to the cemetery. Pahira was the 106th member of the PA State Police to die in the line of duty. Authorities say the truck driver who killed Pahira, 33-year-old Michael Bon, faces several charges including homicide by vehicle. The Department of Homeland Security said that Bon was an illegal immigrant from Haiti.