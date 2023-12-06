Funds For Passenger Rail From Reading To Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan announced a $500,000 Corridor ID grant from the Federal Railroad Administration for the Schuylkill River Passenger Authority to study a passenger rail corridor from Reading to Philadelphia and New York City. The corridor would connect Reading with Philadelphia, with new stops at Pottstown, Phoenixville, and potentially Norristown, before continuing from Philadelphia to New York through existing rail corridors. Fetterman commented that the project would go a long way in revitalizing communities in Berks and Montgomery Counties. Reading last had passenger rail service to Philadelphia in 1983.