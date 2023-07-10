Funds Coming For PA Broadband Expansion

BEAVER FALLS – The Shapiro Administration plans to use more than $1.16 billion in federal funds the Commonwealth will receive to expand broadband and ensure every Pennsylvanian can access the internet. The funding is through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment or BEAD Program and is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative. The funds will extend broadband infrastructure to communities that currently lack reliable, affordable, high-speed internet access in order to connect Pennsylvanians and ensure they can go to school, start and grow businesses, and access tele-medicine no matter where they live.