Funding To Treat PFAS In PA Water

WASHINGTON, DC – Over $75 million in federal funding has been announced by PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman to address contaminants known as PFAS in drinking water. The funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will enable PA to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing. PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. Because of their widespread use and their persistence in the environment, many of the chemicals are found in the blood of people and animals. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to the chemicals in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects.