Funding For PA Home Energy Costs

WASHINGTON, DC – Low-income families and seniors in PA will see an additional $19.3 million in federal funding to help with their home energy costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. PA’s LIHEAP total over the past year has grown to over $503 million. The release is the fourth LIHEAP funding release over the past year. In May 2021, PA received over $297 million in LIHEAP funding from the American Rescue Plan and also received over $182 million in LIHEAP funding in the regular appropriations process for the first 4.5 months of Fiscal Year 2022. Families in the Keystone State can see if they qualify for LIHEAP and apply by clicking on the banner below.

