Funding For PA Broadband Announced

HARRISBURG – PA is receiving $6.6 million from President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative. These are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the PA Broadband Authority. The award will help expand high-speed internet access across the state and ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the benefits of a digital economy. Last week, the PA Broadband Authority released PA’s Broadband Plan to address the immediate and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians. With a clear picture of the current state of broadband in PA outlined—including up to 800,000 unserved Pennsylvanians—the Plan includes actionable steps to achieve universal broadband access.