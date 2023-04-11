Funding Expands Broadband Access Across PA

GETTYSBURG – PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined local, state, and Biden Administration officials to announce over $200 million to expand high-speed internet access throughout the Keystone State, particularly in rural communities. PA is expected to receive at least $1 billion more to expand affordable high-speed internet across the Commonwealth. PA is receiving $279 million for critical capital projects to provide high-quality modern infrastructure, including reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure. The funds are helping to deploy high-speed internet to those without access, lower costs for those who cannot afford it, and ensure that businesses stay competitive.