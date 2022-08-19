Funding Awarded To Lancaster County’s “Project Spark”

MOUNT JOY – Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $94,000 grant for Project SPARK, through PA’s Manufacturing PA Training To Career Program to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. Wolf said the state has seen great success through Project SPARK, being run by the Lancaster County Career and Technical Center. Project SPARK was created with the intent of bringing more young workers into the manufacturing field by focusing on recent Lancaster County CTC graduates that had not attained workforce and technical skills for a career. The funding will allow expansion of the program beyond young workers to unemployed adults and newly hired employees who lack missing essential skills.