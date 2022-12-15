Funding Announced For PA Non-Profits Security

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 PA churches, synagogues, and other non-profits. Wolf signed House Bill 859 to create the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in November 2019, one year after the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that claimed the lives of 11 worshipers. Administered by the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the program supports grants to non-profits who serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Applicants were eligible to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements.