Fund Established For Berks County Explosion Victims

READING – Berks County Community Foundation and the United Way of Berks County have partnered to create the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund to aid members of the community who were affected by the explosion in West Reading. The fund will provide grants to organizations providing support to the families of individuals killed in the explosion; grants to support to those displaced from their homes as a result of the explosion; and grants to support individuals displaced from employment as a result of the explosion. Donations can be made by mailing a check to Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 and noting the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund in the memo line. You can make an online donation by clicking on the banner below.

