Fugitive Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Elizabethtown Borough Police and PA State Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender charged with rape, aggravated assault, and related charges for an incident occurring in the 900 block of Hedgewyck Lane in Elizabethtown on Dec. 17. 38-year-old Shane Kelec of Lancaster is alleged to have fled from the scene of the incident with the victim’s vehicle. The victim was found severely beaten on the floor by a neighbor who noticed the victim’s garage door open and lights on inside, which was uncommon. The investigation led police to file charges against Kelec, who is listed as a 6-foot, 200-pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Elizabethtown Borough Detective Matthew Shuey at 717-367-6540 or the US Marshal’s Eastern PA Fugitive Task Force at 717-723-4509.