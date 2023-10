Frost Advisory Issued For The Region

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for portions of central PA. The advisory is from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. tomorrow. Temperatures as low as 33 degrees in the region will result in frost formation. Near-ground freezing temperatures could damage uncovered, sensitive outdoor vegetation. You will want to take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.