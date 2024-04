Frost Advisory For The Region

LANCASTER – Portions of central PA are under a frost advisory overnight. With temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees, combined with mainly clear skies, and light wind will result in the formation of frost. The advisory runs from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. tomorrow. Near ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. Persons are urged to take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.