From Planned Parenthood To Pro Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at the life of a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who would become one of the nation’s leading pro life advocates. Abby Johnson was managing a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic when she began questioning the emphasis on performing abortions. Johnson also witnessed an abortion performed at her clinic. “From Planned Parenthood to Pro Life,” hear more from Abby Johnson on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”