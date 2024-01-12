From Planned Parenthood To Pro Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues our focus on pro life issues with an interview with Life Issues Institute President Brad Mattes talking to former Texas Planned Parenthood clinic manager Abby Johnson on her decision to become a pro life speaker. She talked about the fallacy of Planned Parenthood wanting to make abortion rare and having to witness an abortion at her clinic. Hear more about the change from Planned Parenthood to pro life with Abby Johnson on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”