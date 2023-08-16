Fresh Produce Coming To PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education announced that 252 schools will receive nearly $7.5 million in grant funding to provide fruits and vegetables to students under the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Under the program, selected schools receive reimbursement for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day. The fresh fruits and vegetables must be provided separately from breakfast or lunch, in one or more areas of the school during the school day. The goal is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce. Additionally, the program promotes nutrition education, resulting in healthier school environments for learners. Lancaster and Lebanon School Districts have been selected in our area. You can see the complete list of school awardees by clicking on the picture below.

