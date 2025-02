Freezing Precipitation To Change To All Rain Tonight

LANCASTER –Some sleet and freezing precipitation is in the forecast for this evening around the region. As a result, icy conditions could form on area roads, so if you must drive this evening, slow down, be alert, and allow for extra travel time. Temperatures will rise throughout the evening into tomorrow and any precipitation will change to all rain overnight. Highs later in the day tomorrow will be in the upper 40’s.