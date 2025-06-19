Freedom To Choose Fuel Sources In Homes Advances

HARRISBURG – A bill to ensure PA residents have choices when it comes to fuel availability was approved with bipartisan support in the PA Senate. Senate Bill 311 would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to any one energy source. Bill sponsor, Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw said Pennsylvanians have a variety of energy options. He referenced Berkeley, CA, which was the first city in the nation to ban natural gas hookups in new construction. The move was an effort to keep buildings and homes from using fossil fuels. Yaw added that many of his constituents still use wood to heat their homes and asked, “Are we going to stop them next?” Currently, 26 states have enacted energy choice legislation. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.