Freedom Through Affordability Initiative Unveiled

HARRISBURG – With Pennsylvanians facing rising costs on everyday essentials, House Republican policymakers launched their “Freedom Through Affordability” initiative – a plan to deliver tax relief and lower costs to make PA a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. The initiative includes a package of six-month tax cuts and sales tax holidays aimed at providing immediate relief to families and workers struggling under the weight of higher prices. One bill would reduce the state Personal Income Tax rate from 3.07% to 2.99% for six months. Another would suspend the Gross Receipts Tax on electricity and telecommunications for six months while another would suspend the state’s gas tax for six months. Others include a six-month sales tax holiday on prom-related purchases, home gardening and lawn supplies, personal care essentials, tools, and some sports equipment. The lawmakers also announced the launch of the “Affordability Starts Here” tour, which will bring lawmakers across the state to hear directly from families, workers, and employers about what it takes to make life more affordable.