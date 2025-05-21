Freedom From Sales Taxes On Back To School Needs

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced by Rep. Andrew Kuzma of Allegheny & Washington Counties which would establish a sales tax holiday in PA on back-to-school essentials. The Republican lawmaker says purchasing necessary supplies for students can be very costly for parents. While PA does not tax everyday clothing, other items such as book bags, lunch boxes, pens, notebooks, and computers are subject to sales tax which can add up quickly. House Bill 1437 would create an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday beginning the first Friday in August for a week. Items exempt from the sales tax during that time would include clothing accessories, footwear, school supplies, computers, and certain household items. South Carolina has a similar tax holiday. The bill was referred to the House Finance Committee.