Freedom For Chester County Prison Escapee Now On Eighth Day

CHESTER COUNTY (AP) – A murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison last week remains on the lam. Some schools which closed due to the extensive manhunt reopened today, along with Longwood Gardens which was closed when the escapee was spotted on its property. Danelo Cavalcante fled on Aug. 31 when he scaled a wall, climbed over razor wire, and jumped from a roof in a breakout that was not detected by guards for a full hour. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. He has since been spotted at least six times, and authorities continue to move and expand their search area – a vast area filled with forests and thick brush. Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.