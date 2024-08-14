Free Tablets For Those Near Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health will be offering free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets to Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, as part of routine preventive efforts. The Department hosts an annual distribution event every summer. Potassium iodide, known as KI, can add an additional layer of protection when instructed to be used. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. The tablets are safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women, people on thyroid medication, and children and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials. Residents who already have KI tablets should check the expiration date of their doses and replace any expired medications. Persons who live within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station can get the free tablets on August 22 from 2-7 p.m. at the East Drumore Township Municipal Building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway in Quarryville and at the Peach Bottom Recreation Center at 5 Pendyrus Street in Delta.