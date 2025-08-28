Free Streaming Of “Daniel” This Holiday Weekend

STRASBURG – Lancaster County’s Sight & Sound will be offering a free streaming of their production of “Daniel” this Labor Day weekend. Taken from his people, Daniel is exiled far from home in the perilous kingdom of Babylon. Now this faithful servant of God must navigate his new life inside a palace filled with golden statues and shifting empires. As pressures mount, Daniel is faced with a dangerous choice. Will his trust in God remain steadfast through every test of faith? The free streaming of “Daniel” runs August 29 – September 1. You can get more information by clicking on the banner below.