Free Stream Of “Jesus” Easter Weekend

STRASBURG – Sight & Sound TV will run a special three-day free streaming event of their production “Jesus.” Filmed in front of a live audience, the state-of-the-art theatrical production has been experienced by more than five million people worldwide. Throughout Easter weekend, the story of Jesus’ life unfolds on your TV screen exclusively on Sight & Sound TV from Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th. You can get more information about the showing by clicking on the banner below.