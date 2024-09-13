Free Period Products For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration announced that all school districts, intermediate units, career and technical centers, and brick-and-mortar charter schools will receive funding to provide free period products to students. The 2024-25 budget includes $3 million to provide period products in an effort to improve health equity. State officials say a lack of menstrual products for students causes them to miss learning opportunities and providing them free of charge will positively impact public health and education for young people throughout the state.