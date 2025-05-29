Free Menstrual Products At PA State Parks

CARLISLE – The Shapiro Administration announced a new initiative that makes free menstrual products available at 68 PA state parks. The products are now stocked in park offices, visitor centers, and environmental educational centers at participating parks, offering an essential resource for visitors. First Lady Lori Shapiro has made menstrual equity a priority after numerous women across the Keystone State shared with her about the importance of access to these products. Just like toilet paper and hand soap, menstrual products are essential and should be freely available. The PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources will evaluate the program’s success and expand it to additional park locations in the future.