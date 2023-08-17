Free KI Tablet Distribution Area Around Peach Bottom

HARRISBURG – Today, the PA Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide or KI tablets to persons who are within 10 miles of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. The department hosts an annual distribution event every summer. KI helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. It is safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children, and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials. Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or those who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a 10-mile radius can also arrange to obtain their supply of KI tablets from the state Health Department..Distribution takes place today from 2-7 p.m. at two locations: the East Drumore Township Municipal Building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway in Quarryville and at the Peach Bottom Recreation Center at 5 Pendyrus Street in Delta.