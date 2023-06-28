Free ID Kit For PA First Graders Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Parents and law enforcement would have a new tool to help identify and return missing children under a bill approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 460, sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin and Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta, would provide parents and guardians with free ID kits that include fingerprinting materials, DNA collection swabs, and other information that can be used to help identify the child in case of an emergency. Also known as the Child Reunification Act, the bill would require school districts to distribute the kits to all students in first grade at no cost to parents. The information would be kept by parents and would not be entered in any sort of state or national database in order to protect personal information of children and families. The bill now goes to the PA House.