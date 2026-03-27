Free FIFA Fan Zones Announced For PA

READING – PA will host three free 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Zones in Reading, Scranton, and Pittsburgh. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Soccer made the announcement alongside representatives from each Fan Zone location and encouraged all Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the World Cup’s excitement. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played between June 11 and July 19th with six matches slated for play in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field stadium – renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament – including a major Round of 16 match on the 4th of July. During select matches, PA’s free fan zones will offer large-screen broadcasts of matches, live entertainment, interactive soccer fan experiences, and food and beverages.