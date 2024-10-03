Fraud Suspects Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying some fraud suspects. Police say a woman attempted to withdraw $15,000 from another person’s account at the Lanco Federal Credit Union at 4213 Oregon Pike. The woman presented what is believed to be a fake New York State ID. The woman is believed to be Hispanic between 20-30 years-of-age and may be working with an accomplice, a black male between mid 20-30’s. The male was observed attempting to withdrawn money from another Lanco Credit Union location in Willow Street. The pair are believed to be operating a maroon colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with unknown registration. Pictures of the two and their vehicle can be seen below. If you recognize them, contact West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411 or email Officer Ryan Blessing at rblessing@westearlpd.org.