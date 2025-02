Fraud Suspect Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who used a stolen credit card on February 8 at multiple locations on Manor Street, including the Turkey Hill and Smoke and Chill Shop. Police released two surveillance photos of the suspect which can be seen below. If you recognize this person or have any information, please contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or submit an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.