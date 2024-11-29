Fraud Alert

MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Millersville Borough Police Department has recently investigated incidents involving fraudulent gift card purchases. Borough residents have been receiving phone calls from a person who is not known to them. The person requests the resident go to a store and purchase multiple gift cards in large dollar amounts. They are then asked to provide the gift card information to the person on the phone. In some instances, the person has kept the resident on the phone for an extended period of time, which has resulted in more gift card purchases. There are times when the phone number may show as a local phone number, appearing to the person receiving the call that it may be someone they know or someone in the local area. If you receive a phone call from someone not known to you asking you to make any kind of gift card purchase in any amount or to transfer money to any other type of account, hang up the phone and do not continue conversations with the person calling. DO NOT provide any personal information to the caller to include your birth date, social security number or any type of banking/financial institution information. If you have been a victim to this type of scam or have any questions about any suspicious phone call you receive, please contact the Millersville Borough Police Department at 717-872-4657 for further assistance.