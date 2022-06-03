Franklin Graham’s “God Loves You” Tour Coming To PA

CHARLOTTE, NC – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 “God Loves You” Tour kicks off September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. At each one-night evangelistic event, Franklin Graham will give a message of lasting hope. The free tour includes live music as well. Graham said there is so much confusion and darkness around us that is leading people away from their only hope: Jesus Christ. The tour is more than the actual one-night gathering. In the months ahead of the tour, free evangelism training and preparation for local churches will be provided by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Many who participate will serve as prayer volunteers on the tour. The Allentown event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The York event is 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center. More information about the tour can be found by clicking on the Tour banner below. The 2022 “God Loves You” Tour will also be going to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.