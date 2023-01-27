Four Injured In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster now report that four victims of a Thursday night shooting in the 500 block of N. Franklin Street arrived at a local hospital via private means. All four had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was not a random act and do not believe the public is in danger. No suspects have been taken into custody related to the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.