Four Decades Of PACE In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Aging marked 40 years since the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly or PACE Program was established. In 1983, the PA General Assembly passed legislation which-Gov. Dick Thornburgh signed into law to create this landmark program, which has since become a national model. PACE offers low-cost prescription medication to qualified Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older. The program works with Medicare Part D plans and other prescription drug plans such as retiree/union coverage, Medicare Advantage, and Veterans Benefits to lower out- of-pocket costs for medications. Since its inception, PACE has helped more than 1.6 million older adults pay for more than 360 million prescriptions.