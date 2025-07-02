Four Bill Package Streamlines PA Regulations

HARRISBURG – Sen. Dawn Keefer of Cumberland & York Counties has introduced a four-bill package aimed at streamlining outdated regulatory processes. Senate Bill 891 would eliminate redundant exam application reviews by the State Board of Nursing. Accredited nursing programs in PA already verify students’ eligibility, making the board’s additional step unnecessary. Senate Bill 892 would modernize PA’s occupational licensing laws by exempting beauty professionals such as braiders, makeup artists, shampooers, and blow-dry stylists from burdensome licensing requirements to reduce costly and time-intensive barriers. Senate Bill 893 would designate registration under the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act as presumptive evidence of independent contractor status. This would simplify compliance, reduce administrative hurdles, and support housing and infrastructure projects by making it easier for contractors and small construction firms to operate. Senate Bill 894 would establish a voluntary process with the state Department of Labor and Industry for confirming independent contractor status. Individuals would acknowledge their classification and rights in writing, providing clarity to businesses, workers, and insurers. The four bills have been referred to the appropriate Senate committees.