Four Bill Package Impacts PA Crime Victims

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate passed a package of four bills designed to assist crime victims by providing stronger protections, increasing support, and improving access to services. Senate Bill 1179 extends address confidentiality provisions to include child abduction and human trafficking victims and allows for applications for address confidentiality to be submitted electronically. Senate Bill 118 expands Megan’s Law to require offenders convicted of any sex trafficking-related offenses to register. Senate Bill 1040 ensures that communication with the family of a murder victim takes place before a law enforcement agency publicly releases the victim’s identity to the media. Senate Bill 1172 expands access to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners or “SANEs” to better provide quality care for victims. SANEs have specialized training in trauma and forensic nursing and are vital to a complete care system for survivors of sexual assault. All four bills advance to the PA House.