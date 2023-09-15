Four Alarm Blaze Impacts Oxford Borough

OXFORD – Crews battled a four alarm fire in Oxford, Chester County that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along South 3rd Street. The blaze began in a warehouse and then spread through a number of stores and apartments. Fire units from surrounding counties and Maryland responded to the scene. About 90 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. A cause is under investigation. The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce will be collecting funds to support the impacted families. Financial donations for the victims can be made by clicking on the photo below.