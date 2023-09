Four Alarm Blaze Hits Oxford

OXFORD – Crews battled a four alarm fire in Oxford, Chester County. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday along South 3rd Street. Authorities say the blaze began in a warehouse and then spread through a number of stores and apartments. Fire units from surrounding counties and Maryland responded to the scene. Classes at the Oxford Area School District were canceled for the day. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Penn’s Grove Middle School for those displaced by the fire.