Found Grave Marker In Lancaster Returned

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster have been able to return a grave marker which was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street on August 17. The marker said “Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978”. Police located a family member of Ann E. Graham who was able to verify that the grave marker was meant to be sent to the country of Jamaica back in the 1970s, but never made it there. Police say they don’t know all the details of where the stone has been for the last 40 years or how exactly it ended up on the 800 block of North Queen, but are happy to announce the headstone will be returned to Ann’s loved ones. Police also thanked all who helped to solve the mystery by sharing Ann’s story and providing the department with numerous leads in order return the marker back to where it belongs.