Former York County Lawmaker Running For PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – A former York County lawmaker and two-term PA auditor general announced he’s running for state attorney general in the 2024 election. Eugene DePasquale is the first to declare his candidacy for the office. The 51-year-old Democrat won two statewide elections for auditor general and served as PA’s independently elected fiscal watchdog from 2013 through 2020. He made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2020 in a district that included Harrisburg and DePasquale’s hometown of York. He also served three terms in the state House. DePasquale moved to Pittsburgh where he teaches courses at the University of Pittsburgh and works in private legal practice.