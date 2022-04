Former President Trump Endorses PA U.S. Senate Candidate

HARRISBURG – Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Mehmet Oz in PA’s crowded U.S. Senate race to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Trump says his decision is “all about winning elections” as he backs the heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.” Other Repubican U.S. Senate candidates in the race include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, Dave McCormick, and Carla Sands.