Former President Trump Comes To Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Former President Donald Trump will be addressing NRA members later today at the NRA Presidential Forum at the Great American Outdoors Show in Harrisburg. It marks his eighth address to NRA membership. Trump has demonstrated his unwavering support for the NRA and their members since his first appearance at the 2015 NRA Annual Meeting in Nashville. In 2017, he became the first sitting president since Ronald Reagan to address NRA members. Throughout his 2016 campaign and presidency, President Trump vowed to support NRA members, who will hear his insights and reaffirm support for Second Amendment rights and policies. The event is at the Large Arena at the Farm Show Complex. Doors are set to open at 3 p.m. with the event to start at 5 p.m.