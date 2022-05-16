Former President Trump Backs Mastriano In Pennsylvania GOP Governor Primary

HARRISBURG (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed Doug Mastriano in the Republican primary for governor in Pennsylvania. The former president is casting aside hand-wringing by party insiders who fear that the far-right candidate will be able to win the nomination in Tuesday’s vote, but will lose in the general election in November. Mr. Trump had been torn on the primary decision, with some allies urging him to instead back a former congressman, Lou Barletta, the party’s Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018.